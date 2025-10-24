3.3 magnitude earthquake hits San Bernardino County, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck in San Bernardino County, California, on Thursday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor hit the San Bernardino National Forest at around 8:12 p.m. local time at a depth of nearly 7.5 miles. Its epicenter was located about 5 miles north-northwest of Oak Glen and roughly 6.5 miles north-northeast of Yucaipa, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Data from USGS’s ShakeMap indicated that the quake may have been felt across parts of Southern California, including areas as far away as Los Angeles County.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage resulting from the quake.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Most are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude.

According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.

