$345M judgment finalized against Greenpeace

The ruling, issued by Judge James Gion, aligns with an earlier October decision that reduced a jury award of roughly $667 million to nearly half. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, accusing Greenpeace of defamation, trespassing, and conspiracy during pipeline construction near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greenpeace said it plans to request a new trial and, if necessary, appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court, calling the lawsuit “a blatant attempt to silence free speech.”

“Speaking out against corporations that cause environmental harm should never be deemed unlawful,” said Marco Simons, interim general counsel at Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace Fund.

Energy Transfer hailed the ruling as a key step toward holding Greenpeace accountable, saying the company is reviewing further actions to ensure full accountability.

Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, completed in 2017, was met with significant environmental and tribal protests. Critics warned it could contaminate local water supplies and worsen climate change impacts. Today, the pipeline transports roughly 40% of North Dakota’s Bakken oil production.

Greenpeace also countersued Energy Transfer in the Netherlands under European law to challenge lawsuits that aim to silence activists. That litigation remains ongoing.