Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Türkiye

  • Region
  • Share
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Türkiye
Photo: Shutterstock

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Türkiye's Balıkesir province at 10:48 p.m. Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 5.99 kilometers and was felt across Istanbul and several surrounding provinces, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the region, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      