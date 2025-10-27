Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Türkiye's Balıkesir province at 10:48 p.m. Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 5.99 kilometers and was felt across Istanbul and several surrounding provinces, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the region, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

News.Az