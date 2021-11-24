37th meeting of OIC Standing Committee kicks off in Istanbul

The 37th meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) kicked off in Istanbul on Nov. 24.

The representatives of the OIC member-states and observer countries, Turkish officials and representatives of other international organizations are participating in the two-day event.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the event by a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov.

First, a video message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented to the ceremony participants.

The Turkish president wished success to the entire Islamic world and OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

President Erdogan stressed the importance of finding solutions to the problems such as poverty, forced migration, terrorism and climate change that threaten our future.

