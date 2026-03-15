Moscow has been hit by another massive drone attack: 44 drones have been shot down

Moscow has been hit by another massive drone attack: 44 drones have been shot down

An apartment building in the Moscow region damaged by a Ukrainian drone.

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The Russian capital, Moscow, has once again been subjected to a massive drone attack, News.Az reports, citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin statement.

According to him, during the day, air defense systems shot down 44 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles flying in the direction of Moscow.

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Due to the drone attack at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, temporary restrictions on aircraft takeoffs and landings were imposed. As part of the airport's security measures, a "Carpet Mode" was introduced.

News.Az