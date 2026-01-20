3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts downstate Illinois

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small earthquake was reported in downstate Illinois early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake initially measured 3.5 in magnitude, though it was later revised to 3.8, News.Az reports, citing U.S. media.

The quake struck around 1:30 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located approximately 2.5 miles northwest of Ohlman, a town in southern Christian County, situated south of Taylorville and Springfield.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 5.5 miles, the USGS confirmed.

