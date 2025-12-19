3I/ATLAS leaves astronomers puzzled with 15 ‘anomalies’ as it exists solar system
As of December 19, 2025, the interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS (officially C/2025 N1) is making its closest approach to Earth before continuing its journey out of the Solar System.
This third confirmed interstellar comet to enter our neighborhood has captivated astronomers and sparked debate within the scientific community. NASA continues to monitor the object closely, providing ongoing updates, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
NASA's latest update highlights continued observations, while Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has pointed to a series of anomalies that challenge conventional explanations for its behavior.
Discovered in early 2025 by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey, 3I/ATLAS hails from outside our solar system, much like its predecessors 'Oumuamua (1I/2017 U1) and 2I/Borisov.
We're continuing to observe the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it heads out of our solar system.— NASA (@NASA) December 18, 2025
Have questions about the comet? Join us Friday, Dec. 19 for a 3I/ATLAS @Reddit AMA with NASA experts: