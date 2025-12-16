4 arrested over California New Year’s Eve bomb plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal authorities in the US have arrested four members of a far-left group over an alleged bomb plot targeting immigration agents and companies in California.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi called it “a massive and horrific terror plot” by the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which describes itself as pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-colonial, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The suspects—Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41—were arrested Friday in the Mojave Desert while preparing explosive devices, officials said. Additional charges are expected.

Surveillance footage showed the group moving a large object in the desert, and authorities confirmed the suspects had not yet built a functional bomb. Carroll had reportedly planned simultaneous attacks on at least five locations, including two “Amazon-type” logistics centers, timed with New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Two of the suspects had also discussed targeting ICE agents and vehicles with pipe bombs early next year.

The Turtle Island Liberation Front promotes the “liberation of all colonized peoples” and has previously campaigned against ICE detentions and deportations. The term “Turtle Island” refers to North America in Indigenous creation stories, symbolizing a pre-colonial identity.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell emphasized that federal and local authorities cooperate to protect residents, despite differing views on immigration enforcement.

News.Az