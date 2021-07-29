4 killed in explosion of Houthi-laid landmine in Yemen's Hodeidah

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed in an explosion of a landmine laid previously by the Houthi rebels in the country's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Thursday, a government official said, Xinhua reports.

"An explosion caused by a Houthi-laid landmine struck a bus in Durayhmi district of Hodeidah's southern part, leaving four killed," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

And 11 others were injured as a result of the blast that destroyed their bus at the scene. "All the injured were transferred by local rescuers to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he added.

Previous reports by humanitarian organizations said Yemen has become one of the largest landmine fields in the world since World War II.

Meanwhile, a number of shells fired randomly by the Houthi rebels landed on a residential neighborhood in Hodeidah's southern parts, a military official said anonymously.

He confirmed that the shelling caused damage to some residential houses in Tuhyata area of Hodeidah in addition to injuring several citizens living there.

The Houthis seized the northern Yemeni provinces including the capital Sanaa in late 2014, forcing President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government into exile.

A coalition formed by Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries intervened militarily in the conflict to fight against the Houthis in March 2015, in response to an official request from Hadi to protect Yemen.

News.Az

