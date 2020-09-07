4 killed in mine collapse in southwestern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coal mine collapsed in a county in Iran's southwestern province of Kerman on Sunday, killing at least four miners and injuring another, Xinhua reported citing IRIB state TV.

The Tunnel 2 of the Hojedk coal mine, located in the Kuhsaran district of Ravar county in northern Kerman, collapsed at about 11:30 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), IRIB quoted Malek Azhdari, governor of Ravar, as saying.

At first, rescue units found one corpse and took one injured miner out of the tunnel, hours before three more dead workers were found, Azhdari added.

"The inspection team of the General Department of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare in Kerman Province is investigating the reasons of the incident, the outcome of which will be announced later," the governor said.

