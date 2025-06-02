Yandex metrika counter

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook Iran's Semnan province on Monday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 05:55 local time in Zaman Abad at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 57.17 degrees longitude and 35.25 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.


