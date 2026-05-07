4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near The Geysers, California
Source: Shutterstock
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near The Geysers on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing The Sacramento Bee.
According to the USGS, the tremor occurred at 2:42 a.m.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The epicenter was located about 1 mile northwest of The Geysers at a depth of approximately 2 miles.
Seismologists initially classified the earthquake as a magnitude 4.4 event before later downgrading it to 4.2.
By Nijat Babayev