4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Masbate, Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Masbate province, the Philippines on Wednesday night, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reporting the epicenter was located nine kilometers northwest of Cataingan town.

The tremor occurred at 9:14 p.m. and was felt at Intensity II in Legazpi City, Albay; Milagros, Masbate; Kawayan, Biliran; and at Intensity I in the towns of Aroroy and Batuan, Masbate; Palapag, Northern Samar; Gandara, Samar; as well as Sorsogon City and Donsol in Sorsogon province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 10 kilometers.

News.Az