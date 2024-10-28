49ers star Nick Bosa stirs controversy by endorsing Trump during postgame interview

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nick Bosa made a splash after the San Francisco 49ers' final game before the 2024 presidential election by flashing a “Make America Great Again” hat on NBC’s postgame show, interrupting his teammates' interview.

After the game, the three offensive stars of the game for the 49ers — quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and running back Isaac Guerendo — were interviewed on NBC, News.Az reports, citing US media. Right as their interview was getting underway, star defensive end Nick Bosa popped into the screen to show off his hat. It read "Make America Great Again."After the game, Bosa was asked about the political statement."I'm not gonna talk too much about it," Bosa said, "but I think it's an important time."He left it at that.In 2019, before Bosa was drafted, he was outspoken about his support for Trump on social media. However, leading up to the NFL Draft, he decided to tone things down, and even deleted some of his tweets."I had to," Bosa said to ESPN in 2019. "There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."Bosa did end up in San Francisco, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick. Since, he's emerged as one of the league's best defenders, making four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro First Team, and winning both the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, when he led the league with 18.5 sacks.Bosa had a sack on Sunday night, and now has 4.5 on the season.While Bosa has toned down his political engagement over the last few years, he clearly wanted to send a message on Sunday night after the 49ers' win. Election Day is in a little over a week on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The 49ers are on bye next week, and don't play another game until after the 2024 election.On the field, the 49ers got a much-needed win over Dallas to move to 4-4 on the season. After going down 10-3 and entering halftime down 10-6, the 49ers dominated the third quarter, taking a 27-10 lead going into the fourth. While Dallas was able to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, they fell short, and sent the 49ers home happy going into their bye week.Purdy completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 260 yards and one touchdown, adding another 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Kittle was the leading receiver for San Francisco with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

