4th Open Azerbaijan & Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kick off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Open Azerbaijan and Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Oct. 6, Trend reports.

The first day of the competitions will see performances of gymnasts in individual programs in four age categories (gymnasts born in 2011-2010, 2009-2007, 2006-2004 and 2003-2001), as well as in trios in three age categories (gymnasts born in 2011-2010, 2009-2007 and 2006-2004).

Gymnasts from Azerbaijan (represented by “Ojag Sport” and “AyUlduz” clubs), Russia and Bulgaria will take part in the competitions. The championship will for the first time see performances of gymnasts from Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Final performances will be held Oct. 7.

News.Az

News.Az