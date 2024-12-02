5 Emiratis awarded for contributions to UAE space sector
@Xinhua
Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday honored five Emiratis for their contributions to the UAE's space sector, according to the UAE's official news agency WAM, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Among the five honorees, Sultan Saif AlNeyadi, minister of state for youth affairs, received the First-Class Space Medal for his role in the longest space mission in Arab history. AlNeyadi was also celebrated as the first Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk and for his successful execution of scientific experiments during his mission.
The First-Class Space Medal was also awarded to Hazzaa Ali AlMansoori, the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to reach the International Space Station.
In addition, the prime minister presented the Second-Class Space Medal to Salem Humaid AlMarri, director general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), for his efforts in establishing the UAE's astronaut program.
Hanan Sulaiman Al Suwaidi, assistant professor of family medicine at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medical Sciences, was honored with the Second-Class Space Medal for her pioneering work in astronaut health care.
Adnan Al-Rais, assistant director general of space operations and exploration at MBRSC, was also awarded the Second-Class Space Medal.
In the UAE, the First-Class Space Medal is awarded to astronauts who participate in missions contributing to scientific research and space exploration, while the Second-Class Space Medal recognizes professionals who have made significant contributions to astronaut training or space research.
