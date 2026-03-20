Germany eases arms exports restrictions for Gulf states, Ukraine

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Germany has simplified the export of certain air and naval defence equipment ​to the Gulf states and Ukraine ‌to ensure deliveries arrive rapidly, said the economy ministry on Friday.



"Iran's indiscriminate attacks on the Gulf ​states have resulted in an urgent ​need for military equipment, particularly for air ⁠defence," said Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"With the ​new, temporary licence, we are adapting our ​arms export control procedures for the export of urgently needed arms to these countries to meet these ​new requirements," she added.

In addition to Ukraine, ​the new general export licence, valid for six months, ‌applies ⁠to exports to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Under the new regulation, exporters are permitted to ​export goods ​without first ⁠having to submit an individual application to the BAFA office for ​export control, said the ministry.

The regulation, ​which ⁠stipulates that the companies must register and deliver monthly reports, applies to goods for ⁠air ​and naval defence, including the ​disposal of sea mines, it said.

News.Az