Afghan Red Crescent provides financial aid to displaced families

Afghan Red Crescent provides financial aid to displaced families

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The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has provided cash assistance to thousands of displaced and affected families in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province

According to the report, 3,000 families in Dand-e-Patan and Zazi Aryob districts received financial aid after being affected by artillery fire reportedly from Pakistan's military forces, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

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Each family was given 15,000 Afghanis (approximately 240 U.S. dollars) to help cover urgent needs.

The beneficiaries include families who were displaced from their homes or suffered losses due to the shelling. The aid is intended to improve the humanitarian situation in the affected areas.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society emphasized its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and stated that it will continue providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

News.Az