5 killed in water-related accidents in Mongolia in 2 days

A total of five people have been killed in water-related accidents in Mongolia in two days, the country's emergency agency said Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Most of the drowning accidents occurred in rivers during holidays of the traditional Naadam Festival, which is celebrated across Mongolia, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement.

Water-related accidents in the country happen more often during summer and vacation seasons due to a dramatically increasing number of people who travel to the countryside, said the NEMA, urging people to stay away from flooding rivers to prevent possible accidents.

In 2024, a total of 77 people, including 14 children, were killed in water-related accidents in Mongolia, according to the agency.

