5 terrorists killed in operations in NW Pakistan

Five terrorists were killed during operations in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Peshawar and North Waziristan districts of the province on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar district, four terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, said the ISPR statement.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in North Waziristan, and in ensuing fire exchange, one more terrorist was neutralized by the security forces, it added.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces in the area.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

