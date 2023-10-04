5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University in US

Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, the most populous city in the US state of Maryland, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the victims – four males and one female – are between the ages of 18 and 22 and that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Four of the five are students at the university, campus police chief Lance Hatcher said.

“It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time,” Ryan Dorsey, Baltimore city council member, said on X.

Students were leaving a coronation ceremony and were headed to a student center when the shooting happened, University President David Wilson said.

The coronation ceremony was part of the school’s homecoming week.

“An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” Morgan State University said on X.

The university decided to cancel all classes on Wednesday.

