The UN’s humanitarian office in Sudan had earlier said it was “appalled by the attack on a hospital in East Darfur yesterday, reportedly killing dozens, including children, and injuring more”, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Sudanese rights group the Emergency Lawyers, who document atrocities in the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, reported it was an army drone strike that hit the El-Daein Teaching Hospital.

The RSF dominates the vast western Darfur region, while the army is in control of Sudan’s east, centre and north.

The WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks marked Friday’s incident as “confirmed” but did not give an exact location. The attack involved “violence with heavy weapons” and affected a secondary healthcare facility, medical personnel, patients, supplies and storage, the record showed.

Sudan fighters occupying laboratory have raised ‘huge biological risk’, WHO says.

Though the WHO counts and verifies attacks on healthcare, it does not attribute blame as it is not an investigative agency.