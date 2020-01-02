Yandex metrika counter

5.0-magnitude quake hits C5.0-magnitude quake hits Coquimbo, Chileoquimbo, Chile

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 41 km SSW of Coquimbo, Chile at 16:51:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Xinhua reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 45.04 km, was initially determined to be at 30.2741 degrees south latitude and 71.564 degrees west longitude.

