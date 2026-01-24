5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkiye's Balıkesir

The quake occurred at 00:24 local time, with its epicenter located in the Sındırgı district. AFAD reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of approximately 11 kilometers beneath the surface, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Tremors were felt not only in Sındırgı but also in neighboring provinces and districts, prompting brief public concern as residents reported shaking during the night.

Authorities stated that, according to initial assessments, no casualties or serious damage have been reported. Emergency response teams continue to monitor the situation while local officials carry out precautionary inspections in the affected areas.

Türkiye lies on major seismic fault lines, and earthquakes of varying intensity are common across the country. Officials reminded residents to remain attentive to safety guidelines and official updates in the event of aftershocks.