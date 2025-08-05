5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran's southeastern Bam city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Panag in Iran's Kerman Province at 09:06 local time, sending tremors across multiple countries in the region.

According to preliminary reports, the quake occurred 41 kilometers from Panag and was strong enough to be felt in neighboring countries including Oman, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing USGS.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but authorities in the affected areas are monitoring the situation closely. Emergency services in Iran and neighboring countries have been placed on alert.

Kerman Province, located in southeastern Iran, is known for its seismic activity due to its location on several fault lines. Officials are urging residents to remain cautious and stay tuned for official updates.

More information will follow as assessments continue.

News.Az