Five dead and zero arrests as fresh violence grips Manipur

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The fragile peace in Manipur has been shattered once again as a series of violent incidents since April 7, 2026, has left five people dead, including two young children.

Despite the loss of life and widespread public outcry, state authorities have confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with any of the killings, News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

The lack of legal progress has fueled intense frustration across the Imphal Valley, leading to renewed clashes between local protesters and security forces, and plunging the region back into a state of curfew and digital isolation.

The current wave of unrest was triggered by a devastating bomb attack on a home in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district. The blast killed a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister while they slept; their mother was also critically injured in the explosion.

The site of the attack lies along a sensitive buffer zone between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zo-dominated hills, an area that has remained a flashpoint since the initial outbreak of ethnic conflict in 2023. In the chaotic aftermath of the bombing, three more individuals were killed—two during police firing at protest rallies and another during an attempted raid on a security force armoury.

The investigation into these killings, currently being led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has faced significant logistical hurdles. For nearly two weeks, the vital Bishnupur-Churachandpur road has remained blocked by protesters, preventing investigators from reaching key sites and gathering forensic evidence. Furthermore, officials have noted a complete lack of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Tronglaobi attack, hampering efforts to identify the perpetrators. While preliminary evidence suggests the use of high-tech weaponry, including factory-made rockets and automatic rifles, the identities of those responsible remain a mystery.

As the "marathon of endurance" continues for the residents of Manipur, the social and political fallout is becoming increasingly severe. Large crowds have hit the streets in Imphal and surrounding districts, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers and the resignation of high-ranking state officials.

These demonstrations have frequently turned violent, with security forces using tear gas to disperse mobs attempting to breach government buildings. With internet services suspended and a heavy military presence patrolling the streets, the state remains a landscape of fear and uncertainty, caught between the grief of the past and the unresolved tensions of the present.

News.Az