Pakistan halts $1.5B Sudan arms deal

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Pakistan has paused a planned $1.5 billion defence deal to supply weapons and fighter jets to Sudan after objections from Saudi Arabia, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The decision comes after Saudi Arabia reportedly withdrew financial backing for the agreement and urged Islamabad to halt the transaction altogether, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposed deal, which included military equipment and aircraft, was part of Pakistan’s expanding defence export strategy. However, it has now been suspended following Saudi concerns, security and diplomatic sources said.

Saudi Arabia is one of Pakistan’s key strategic and financial partners, providing economic support and loans to help stabilize Islamabad’s economy.

The weapons agreement was linked to the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has created a severe humanitarian crisis and drawn in multiple foreign actors.

Saudi Arabia has supported Sudan’s official military, while the United Arab Emirates has been accused of backing opposing forces—claims it denies.

Sources said Riyadh’s decision followed consultations and a reassessment of its involvement in regional conflicts. One meeting in March between Sudanese military officials and Saudi representatives reportedly contributed to the withdrawal of financing.

Analysts say the move reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing caution about becoming indirectly involved in proxy conflicts across Africa.

The pause may also affect other potential arms agreements under discussion, including a separate multibillion-dollar deal involving Libya, which is reportedly under review amid shifting Saudi strategic priorities.

The development highlights the growing influence of Gulf states in shaping regional defence deals and underscores how financial backing has become a decisive factor in international arms agreements.

For Pakistan, the suspension represents a setback in its efforts to expand defence exports at a time when its military hardware has gained visibility in regional conflicts.

News.Az