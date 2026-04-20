Top Defense Ministry advisor injured in Russian drone strike

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A senior Ukrainian defense advisor has been injured in what he described as a targeted drone strike on his home near Kyiv, raising fresh concerns about high-level attacks in the ongoing war.

Serhii Beskrestnov, a military communications expert and advisor to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, said four jet-powered drones struck his residence overnight on April 20, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Posting from a hospital, Beskrestnov, widely known by his callsign “Flash”, said he survived the attack but did not reveal the extent of his injuries. Local authorities in Kyiv Oblast earlier reported that a 51-year-old man had been wounded in a drone strike and was in stable condition.

Beskrestnov claimed the attack involved Shahed-type drones and appeared to be deliberate. If confirmed, it would mark a rare case of an attempted strike on a senior Ukrainian defense official.

The advisor is known for his widely followed Telegram channel, where he analyzes developments in drones, electronic warfare, and battlefield communications.

In January 2026, Beskrestnov was appointed as an advisor focusing on military technology, an increasingly critical area in the conflict.

His expertise has made him a prominent figure in Ukraine’s defense community, particularly in tracking drone warfare trends used by both sides.

The incident comes amid continued drone and missile strikes across Ukraine as the conflict intensifies.

While Ukraine has also conducted targeted operations against Russian figures in the past, attacks on high-ranking Ukrainian officials remain relatively uncommon.

Despite the strike, Beskrestnov signaled defiance, saying he had anticipated such risks and would continue his work.

News.Az