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A Russian drone strike has hit a district police station in the city of Pryluky in northern Ukraine, injuring one civilian and sparking a fire at the site, local authorities said.

The attack targeted a police facility in Pryluky in the Chernihiv Oblast during daytime hours, according to regional police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials confirmed that the strike caused a fire on the premises and damaged both infrastructure and vehicles in the area.

“At this time, one local resident is known to have been injured,” police said, adding that the victim is a civilian man.

The incident has been officially registered under criminal proceedings related to war violations under Ukrainian law, authorities said.

Head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus confirmed the injury and said emergency services responded to the scene.



This is the latest in a series of strikes on the city.

Earlier this month, Russian forces hit the city council building in Pryluky, damaging nearby residential areas and vehicles. Five people were injured in that attack, though city officials were not harmed.

Previously, an oil depot in the city was also struck, triggering a large fire that required specialized equipment to extinguish.

Pryluky has repeatedly come under attack as part of wider drone and missile strikes across northern Ukraine, where civilian infrastructure continues to be affected alongside strategic targets.

Authorities say investigations into the latest strike are ongoing as emergency crews assess the full extent of the damage.

News.Az