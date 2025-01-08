5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts northwest China's Qinghai

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Madoi County in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 34.79 degrees north latitude and 97.51 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua. The quake struck at a depth of 14 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

News.Az