5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kuril Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seismologists reported a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near southeastern Kuril Islands.

The tremor occurred at 12:52 p.m. local time (1:52 a.m. GMT) and was recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed. The epicenter was located 214 kilometers north of Reydovo village on Iturup Island, News.Az reports, citing the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station.

Authorities continue to monitor the area for any aftershocks or potential impact.

News.Az