5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kuril Islands
- 1045617
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/56-magnitude-earthquake-hits-russia-s-kuril-islands Copied
Photo: BBC
Seismologists reported a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near southeastern Kuril Islands.
The tremor occurred at 12:52 p.m. local time (1:52 a.m. GMT) and was recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed. The epicenter was located 214 kilometers north of Reydovo village on Iturup Island, News.Az reports, citing the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station.
Authorities continue to monitor the area for any aftershocks or potential impact.