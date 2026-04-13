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Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Salta Province, Argentina

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Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Salta Province, Argentina
Pic.:volcanodiscovery.com

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred in the early morning of Monday, April 13, 2026, in the Los Andes Department of Salta Province, News.Az reports, citing Volcano Discovery.

The epicenter was located approximately 204 km northwest of the city of Salta.The quake struck at a moderate depth of 230 km (143 miles).Due to the significant depth, the tremors were not felt on the surface, and no damage or injuries have been reported.

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News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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