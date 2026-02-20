5.8-magnitude earthquake hits E. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan on Friday at around 5:40 p.m. local time, with strong tremors felt in the capital, Kabul.

The epicenter was located northeast of Kabul in Panjshir province, at 35.59 degrees north latitude and 69.76 degrees east longitude, with a focal depth of 90.7 km, News.az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Hatay

5.2-magnitude quake hits Puerto Rico

Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes near Lisbon

Mohammad Yousuf Hammad, spokesman for the Afghanistan Natural Disaster Management Authority, said in a statement that so far no casualties or property damage have been reported from the earthquake.

News.Az