UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Food Programme has issued an urgent alert over a deepening hunger crisis in Afghanistan, warning that limited funding means only one in four children suffering from severe malnutrition is currently receiving assistance.

Nearly two-thirds of Afghanistan’s population is facing acute food insecurity, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Millions of children remain at risk of life-threatening malnutrition as conditions continue to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has launched its 2026 humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan. The initiative aims to provide critical aid — including food, healthcare, shelter and other essential services — to millions of vulnerable people across the country.

The worsening crisis has been driven by a combination of prolonged drought, persistent economic instability and the return of large numbers of refugees, further straining already limited resources.

News.Az