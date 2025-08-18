5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts eastern Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked Tebessa Province, in eastern Algeria, at 20:11 local time (1911 GMT) on Sunday, according to the Research Center in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

According to the CRAAG, the epicenter was located 10 km southeast of Negrine in Tebessa Province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It added that a second tremor with a magnitude of 4.7 was recorded at 20:22 local time (1922 GMT) as an aftershock, with its epicenter located 26 km southeast of Negrine.

The quake was felt in several neighboring areas, including Khenchela, Souk Ahras, and El Oued. No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 47 km west of Chebika, Tunisia, at 1911 GMT on Sunday with an epicenter depth of 10.0 km.

News.Az