5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Thursday without prompting large waves, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said.

The tremor occurred at 4:04 p.m. local time with epicenter located 31 km southwest of West Sumba regency and a depth of 10 km, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

No tsunami warning was issued by the agency as the tremor would not prompt large waves.

Indonesia, an archipelago, is frequently struck by earthquakes because of its position within the Pacific Ring of Fire. The country is also home to 127 active volcanoes.

News.Az