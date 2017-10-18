5th Int'l Symposium on Azerbaijani Carpets opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th International Symposium on Azerbaijani Carpets, ISAC 2017, under the motto “Traditions and Innovations” has kicked off at the International Mugam Center

The event is organized in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On holding of the 5th International Symposium on Azerbaijani Carpets in Baku", Trend reports.

Participants of the conference first viewed an exhibition of carpet weaving in the foyer of the center.

Addressing the conference, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev gave detailed information about the symposium.

He said the event will give a great impetus to the promotion of the Azerbaijani carpet in the world.

The minister drew the audience’s attention to a relevant action plan on holding the 5th International Symposium on Azerbaijani Carpets by the Ministry, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) and the Azerxalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

He said that the main partners of the event are the International Conference on Oriental Carpets (ICOC) and the “Hali” magazine, which has been published since 1978 illuminating the processes taken place in the world of carpet weaving and enjoying a broad reader audience.

The minister further highlighted the achievements in the field of carpet weaving.

Garayev pointed out successful continuation of measures to promote the Azerbaijani carpet art internationally, which was inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as one of the achievements of the world culture are successfully being continued.

The symposium is attended by representatives of carpet weaving industry from 25 countries.

