6 Arab countries begin easing COVID-19 restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six Arab countries have in recent days announced easing measures placed to curb the spread of coronavirus, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In Kuwait, the Council of Ministers announced on Monday “lifting most of the restrictions” aimed at confronting the virus, allowing non-vaccinated people to travel, and public transportation “to operate at full capacity,” according to Al-Watan news.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals will also be allowed in commercial complexes and social gatherings among others. Meanwhile, students under the age of 16 can now attend their classes without doing the weekly PCR examination.

Al-Watan quoted Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as saying that Kuwait has managed to overcome a new wave of the virus thanks to the efforts of its health workers.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry stated on its website that the country is "moving on Tuesday to the green level in the face of coronavirus" implying the allowing of both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals to access public places such as schools and cinemas.

In Tunisia, the government announced "the lifting of a partial curfew imposed since January 12, and the resumption of Friday prayers that were suspended since the 14th of last month."

In Oman, the committee tasked with tackling coronavirus said that restrictions will be eased as of Wednesday and Friday prayers will be held with a capacity of 50%. The Gulf state suspended Friday prayers on Jan. 21.

The committee also said public gatherings can operate at a 70% capacity provided the attendees are vaccinated.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in the United Arab Emirates said it has abolished capacity restrictions to allow “all activities and events in various economic, tourist and recreational facilities, shopping centers and means of transportation to reach their maximum by Tuesday."

In Qatar, the authorities ordered that school hours at all educational levels return to their “normal” as of Feb. 20.

After its meeting on Thursday, the government issued 32 directives regarding the plan to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions most notably the continuation of all employees in the government and private sectors to carry out their work at their workplace, the continued opening of mosques, and the non-mandatory wearing of masks in open public places.

News.Az