6 U.S. troops killed since Iran war began

U.S. Central Command reports six U.S. service members killed since the start of Operation Epic Fury.

"As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region," CENTCOM said in a release on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification."

News.Az