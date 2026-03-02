6 U.S. troops killed since Iran war began
U.S. Central Command reports six U.S. service members killed since the start of Operation Epic Fury.
"As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region," CENTCOM said in a release on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification."
By Ulviyya Salmanli