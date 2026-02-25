Over 300 US aircraft deployed to CENTCOM region

Open-source intelligence data indicates that more than 300 U.S. military aircraft are currently deployed across the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) region, as tensions rise ahead of renewed indirect talks between the United States and Iran.

Aircraft are primarily stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, and Prince Sultan Air Base. Two aircraft carriers, the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford, are also contributing carrier air wings to the buildup, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Since early January, approximately 270 C-17 and C-5 transport flights have reportedly supported the deployment. Missile defense systems, including Patriot and THAAD, have also been positioned in the region.

Around 75 KC-46 and KC-135 refueling aircraft remain deployed or en route, providing strategic air support.

The force includes a mix of offensive and support aircraft:

84 F/A-18E/F jets

36 F-15E fighters

48 F-16 variants

42 F-35A/C stealth jets

Specialized aircraft include:

18 EA-18G “Growler” electronic warfare jets

12 A-10C “Thunderbolt” close air support aircraft

5 E-11A battlefield communications aircraft

6 E-3 “Sentry” AWACS surveillance aircraft

There have been no observed movements of B-2 bombers, which were previously used in Operation Midnight Hammer last June.

Analysts say Israel could play a role if military action were to occur. Israel’s fleet includes F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighters, significantly boosting potential regional airpower.

On Tuesday, Israel reportedly received 12 U.S. F-22 “Raptor” stealth fighters, considered among the most advanced aircraft in the American arsenal. Additional F-22s were seen departing Langley Air Force Base, potentially heading toward the region.

The White House emphasized that President Donald Trump prioritizes diplomacy but has not ruled out military action.

“President Trump’s first option is always diplomacy,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, adding that the U.S. would use force if necessary.

A third round of indirect nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman, is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

News.Az