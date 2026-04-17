8 dead in Indonesia helicopter crash, no survivors - VIDEO/PHOTO

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All eight people on board a helicopter were killed after it crashed in a remote region of Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The aircraft, identified as an Airbus H130, went down in Sekadau regency after losing contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The helicopter departed from Melawi regency at around 7:34 a.m. local time and disappeared from radar less than an hour later.

On board were six passengers, along with a pilot and co-pilot.

All eight people on board a helicopter were killed after it crashed in a remote region of Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities confirmed on Friday.



The aircraft, identified as an Airbus H130, went down in Sekadau regency after losing contact with air traffic control… pic.twitter.com/AiLEDGfE6u — News.Az (@news_az) April 17, 2026

Officials said all victims have been confirmed dead following the crash. Rescue teams reached the site later the same day, but the challenging terrain and poor visibility slowed evacuation efforts.

The crash occurred in a hard-to-access area, highlighting ongoing challenges for emergency responders in remote parts of Indonesia, where dense trees and limited infrastructure can delay rescue operations.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the crash, and an investigation is expected to follow.

The incident adds to a series of aviation accidents in remote regions, where weather conditions and geography often complicate both navigation and emergency response.

News.Az