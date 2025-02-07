6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Fiji Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 22:27 local time on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualty or damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The epicenter, with a depth of 59.2 km, was determined to be at 23.918 degrees south latitude and 176.143 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any tsunami warning based on the quake.

Pacific island countries such as Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu lie on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of earthquake and volcanic zones where continental plates collide, producing frequent seismic activities.

News.Az