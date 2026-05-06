Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov: wrestler who became a national symbol

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Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov was a Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler who became one of the country’s most important sports figures and is remembered as a national symbol. He rose through the Soviet sports system and achieved major international success, becoming the first ethnic Kazakh to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

He also became world champion in 1981 and was a multiple-time Soviet champion, establishing himself as one of the leading wrestlers of his era. After retiring, he continued to contribute to sport by working in sports development, supporting young athletes, and helping promote wrestling in Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing Astana Times.

Ushkempirov’s legacy remains significant in Kazakhstan, where his achievements are viewed as a source of national pride. He is remembered as a symbol of strength and determination, and his name continues to be honored through events and institutions dedicated to wrestling.

News.Az