Swiss flight lx123 to Zurich issues emergency signal over Kazakhstan

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A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Seoul to Zurich declared a mid-air emergency while flying over Central Asia. The aircraft, an Airbus A350-900 with registration HB-IFB, departed Seoul Incheon International Airport at 09:38 KST on Wednesday morning.

After about six hours of flight, the crew transmitted Squawk 7700, the international emergency code, while cruising at 36,000 feet over Kazakhstani airspace, News.Az reports, citing Air Live.

The nature of the emergency has not been confirmed by the airline, with no official details on whether it is technical, medical, or operational. Authorities in Kazakhstan are monitoring the situation as air traffic control prioritizes the aircraft’s route toward a suitable airport, with potential diversion points including Astana or Almaty.

News.Az