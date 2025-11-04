Yandex metrika counter

6.0-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Russia's Kamchatka

6.0-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Russia's Kamchatka
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at 03:45 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, at approximately 52.33°N latitude and 160.17°E longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released.


