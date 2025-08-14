6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off southeastern Solomon Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit near the southeastern Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, with no immediate tsunami warnings issued, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit 111 kilometers (69 miles) off the Solomon Islands’ town of Lata, capital of the Temotu province, at 1622GMT at a depth of 52.7 kilometers (32.74 miles), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

News.Az