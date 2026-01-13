6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Kuril Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Russian Kuril Islands on Tuesday, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations for Sakhalin Oblast.

The quake epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 69 kilometers, approximately 130 kilometers southeast of Kurilsk, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Inspections of buildings and infrastructure are underway, and emergency services are operating normally.

