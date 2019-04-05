66 Georgians detained in Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 100 citizens of different countries, including 66 citizens of Georgia, were detained in Barcelona, as a result of the special operation, Georgia-online reported.

25 of them are accused of committing thefts and of membership in an organized criminal gang. The remaining 41 were detained for violating immigration rules.

The special operation was carried out in the building of one of the former schools of Barcelona, ​​part of which was occupied by members of the criminal gang. Stolen goods and a large amount of money were seized as material evidence.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a special operation was preceded by joint operational-investigative work of Georgian and Spanish law enforcement agencies, which lasted about a year.

News.Az

