Another strong earthquake jolts Mindanao, Philippines
- 1063908
- World
-
- Share https://news.az/news/another-strong-earthquake-jolts-mindanao-philippines Copied
Source: Shutterstock
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted Mindanao, Philippines, at 0918 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 116.8 km, was initially determined to be at 6.14 degrees north latitude and 126.85 degrees east longitude.
By Nijat Babayev