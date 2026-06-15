Another strong earthquake jolts Mindanao, Philippines

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted Mindanao, Philippines, at 0918 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 116.8 km, was initially determined to be at 6.14 degrees north latitude and 126.85 degrees east longitude.

News.Az