7 dead in factory fire in western India

At least seven people died and several others suffered from burn injuries when a chemical factory caught fire in India's western state of Rajasthan on Monday, police sources confirmed over the phone.

The incident occurred in the Bhiwadi industrial area of Rajasthan, News.az reports, citing BBC.

All the victims are workers in the chemical factory, and an investigation into the incident was underway.

