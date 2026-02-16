Yandex metrika counter

7 dead in factory fire in western India

  • World
  • Share
7 dead in factory fire in western India
Source: The Economic Times

At least seven people died and several others suffered from burn injuries when a chemical factory caught fire in India's western state of Rajasthan on Monday, police sources confirmed over the phone.

The incident occurred in the Bhiwadi industrial area of Rajasthan, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

All the victims are workers in the chemical factory, and an investigation into the incident was underway.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      